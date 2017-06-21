Medikal Album Signing With Fans Slated For 1st July

Related Stories The music world was alerted to Medikal’s talent when he was featured on Criss Waddle’s ‘Pe Kakra’. The Sowutuom lad has gone on to be a sought after artiste.



1st July 2017 (Republic Holiday) is going to be a fun packed day at the Silverbird Cinema foyer, West Hills Mall as Medikal hangs out with all his ‘die hard’ fans for a FREE event before he drops his "Disturbation" album on the 7th July 2017.



Medikal’s debut album titled “Disturbation’ would further strengthen his roots and make him a mainstay in the industry.



The album autograph session will begin from 11am up to 5pm with different activities in between.



“Come let’s have fun and get interactive. I promise first 50 fans will get exclusives of the album before it drops on 7th July 2017, free ‘AMG Forget Everybody T-Shirts. We gonna play FIFA Playstation game before the show commences. It’s a free show so I wanna see all my fans there that day on 1st July” Medikal said.



Artistes featured on the album are Falz, Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo, Criss Waddle, Deborah Vanessa, Ahtitude, Phill Black, Kay T and Bisa Kdei.



Media partners for the Republic Holiday event are Star Buzz, 4 Syte TV, Zone 3 6, Flash Africa, 30 Minitz, ZionFelix, AmeyawDebrah.com, CypressGH, Event Guide, Enewsgh, GhanaNwom, DisturbingGH, TMG, High Skul Cliq, Watsapp TV, EntertainmentGH, GHLinks.com, GeorgeBritton.com, Nkonkonsa.com, ghxclusive.com, GHjoy.com, Ytainment.com, Pulse.com.gh and many more.



The Business Manager of Silverbird, Justice Grant also chipped in that it’s always a pleasure bringing in fun entertaining activities to the Silverbird Cinemas and is glad about this partnership with GhanaMusic.com for the Medikal event.



DJs for the day will be Ghana Music Radio’s official DJ - DJ Poga, DJ Huarache, Medikals official DJ - DJ Azonto, DJ Mynor and DJ Ashmen.



The event is powered by Ghana Music.com with support from Silverbird and New York Sizzler.



Ghana Music.com has successfully organized 'Change Ur DP with Pappy Kojo and Kwaw Kese Forever Album Signing at the Silverbird Cinema foyer, Westhill Mall.



Ghana Music.com is a multi-media content service provider and the largest electronic source of information on the Ghanaian music scene. Established in 2001, it has served as an international musical archive to Ghana, Africa and the world as a whole.



Ghana Music.com is owned by MiPROMO Media.



<iframe width="480" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xyqNFtLOOh4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>