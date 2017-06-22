Stonebwoy, Zylofon Deal Shrouded In Doubts

Related Stories The recent signing of Stonebwoy on a fairly new entertainment company – Zylofon Media – has left many people wondering over the terms of the deal, which they claim are still not clear.



Last week Thursday June 15, the two parties sealed the deal with an official press event at the offices of Zylofon Media in Accra.



Many had thought the media event was not only to announce the Stonebwoy-Zylofon relationship, but also give further details of the deal and provide answers to certain key questions to, among other things, clear doubts about it.



However, majority of Ghana’s entertainment media practitioners left the event on Thursday in disappointment over some distasteful comments as well as the refusal to give details about the signing.



Both Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media were not ready to tell the media the number of years their deal would last, nor the money involved.



This has led to many wondering if it was even necessary to tell the public that there was a deal at all. What Zylofon and Stonebwoy were hiding was one of the main questions the media asked.



Stonebwoy described the deal as juicy when he said Zylofon made an “enticing proposal” to him, yet he refused to tell the public the number of years he was signed for.



According to him, the terms of the contract do not permit him to mention it – a similar stance taken by Zylofon officials.



Interestingly, Samuel Baaha, PRO for Zylofon Media, told journalists that they would give those details to individual reporters.



This has angered majority of the media personalities, some of who have threatened to boycott Zylofon’s signing event, should the company continue on that tangent.



Zylofon Media, since it commenced operations, has signed three artistes in the music industry namely, highlife sensation Kumi Guitar, followed by internationally recognised singer Becca and its freshest signee, Stonebwoy.



When the company signed Kumi, it gave all the necessary details of the five-year contract, including a sign-on fee of $100,000, 3/4 bedroom house and a Hyundia Sonata 2016 model.



But during the signing of Becca, the company started being hesitant with releasing information. The media had to push Becca to say she was signed on for five years.