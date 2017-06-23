Sarkodie Disrespected Me - Freddy Meiwey

Related Stories Legandary Ivoran Musician Freddy Meiway who is currently in Ghana to perform on Exclusive Men of The Year (EMY Africa) Awards on Saturday June 24, has disclosed that Rapper Sarkodie disrespected him.



Freddy Meiway said as much as he loves rapper Sarkodie, he feels the Ghanaian artiste has been very disrespectful to him.



According to the African music legend, he really appreciates Sarkodie’s talent but he does want to talk about him because the award-winning rapper has no respect for him.



In September 2015, during an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, then hosted by Mamavi Owusu-Aboagye, Meiway did disclose his love for Sarkodie’s music revealing that he will love to do a song with him.



On January 14, 2016, the rapper tweeted that: “Just got off the phone with Legend Freddy Meiway !!!!!... Words from him got me Gassed!!!! #Memories”



The ‘Miss Lolo’ hit singer listing some of the Ghanaian artistes he respects and appreciates, refused to talk about Sarkodie when he was asked during an interview on Cosmopolitan Mix with Doreen Andoh on Friday, June 23.



“I have respect for the old ones, Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Amandzeba, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Osibisa, several of them but the new generation, I know a few names, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy. I know another [one] but I don’t want to talk about him, his name starts by S but he [doesn’t] have respect for the old man.”



It has emerged that the Ivorian music great is peeved at Sarkodie because he sent him a song to feature on for more than a year and a half but the rapper has failed do the song.



Meanwhile, Sarkodie has taken to Twitter to apologise profusely for failing Freddy Meiway.



In series of tweets, the ‘Adonai’ hit rapper said he respects him a lot: “Awwwww daddy!!!!!!! I'm sooooo sorry !!!!! I still feel bad till date daddy ... I do respect you a lot”.



Narrating what transpired between them, the rapper said: “So legend Freddy Meiway sent me a record long ago and song was soooo deep I had to take all time in the world to be able to fit on it”.



According to him, “It took me for ever and I never announced it cos was that excited and wanted to really kill it”



Explaining further, Sarkodie added that, “Sometimes it happens but my wrong was not keeping him updated and always wanting the perfect time to get what I needed for the record”.



“I'm sorry daddy ... Really sorry ... Hope I can still make it up to you ... I respect you a lot !!!!” he apologised again.





