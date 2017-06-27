Freddy Meiway Performs To ‘Empty’ Seats at EMYs

Related Stories It was not a pleasant thing to see Cote D’Ivoire’s superstar Freddy Meiway perform to virtually empty seats at the second edition of Exclusive Men of the Year Award which took place at the Kimpiski Hotel last Saturday.



Before the famous musician mounted the stage to perform at 1 am, you could count the number of people at the auditorium and this was due to the fact that the organizers of the show, Exclusive Men’s Magazine and Carbon AV started the show late thus dragging it unnecessarily till the wee hours of Sunday.



As professional as he is, Freddy Meiway was not discouraged by the few people he had to perform to but went all out to entertain them.



Performing songs like Zoblazo, Miss Lolo and Appolo 95, Freddy’s performance which lasted for an hour was enjoyed by his die-hard fans who had come see him.



The night- would not have been better without the performances from Osibisa, Efya and Irene Logan. Singer Irene Logan started the show at 9: 30 pm. Her 10 minutes stay on stage was awesome and she received a standing ovation after performing Konka.



Once again Osibisa proved they were masters at what they do, the energy with which they performed at their ages tell how often they practice. Performing songs like Welcome Home, Dance The Body Music, Gong Gong and Living, Loving Feeling the group got everyone dancing.



Awards won on the night included Man of the Year Communication which went to Seth Kwame Boateng, Yaw Sakyi won Man of the Year Sports, Man of the Year Entertainment went to Joe Mettle while Fashion Designer of the Year went to Abrantie The Gentleman. The Ultimate man of the Year was Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Chairman of Hoda Group.



Aside the late start of the show which nearly marred the event, red- carpet and the sitting arrangement at the auditorium was superb.