Shatta Wale's Fans Allegedly Assault Pono's Manager

Related Stories The manager of Ashaiman-based Rapper, Ponobiom, Ashley Brobbey received the slap of his life Monday night at the Kasoa Sallah Festival.



According to reports, some young men mounted the stage to slap him while his artiste was performing.



The reason for the slap was because his artiste, Ponobiom was performing ‘gbenabu’; a diss song directed at Ghana self-acclaimed Dancehall king, Shatt Wale.



The young men according to reports were member of the Shatta Movement empire and had earlier warned organisers of the show to warn Yaa Pono not to perform that song but that did not deter him from performing one of the most listened to song in Ghana this year.



Efforts to reach Ponobiom and his team to confirm or deny the claims have proven futile.