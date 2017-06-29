Zylofon Media Signs Gospel Singer Joyce Blessing and Rapper Obibini

Related Stories Zylofon media, a creative arts and entertainment conglomerate, has signed on to its record label two new artistes.



The record label which has in its stable artistes like Kumi Guitar, Becca and Stonebwoy, has now signed gospel songstress Joyce Blessing and promising rapper Obibini.



At a press briefing held at the company’s premises at East Legon in Accra on Wednesday, 28th June, 2017, the Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah said the label had signed a four-year contract with the two artistes.



“We are signing a four year deal with Joyce Blessing and Obibini. It’s a complete record deal – and when I say ‘a complete record deal’ it includes distribution, promotion, production and marketing as well. We’ve also given them goodwill money that they will need for their personal running,” Mr. Baah disclosed.



He added that the ‘signees’ had been given a brand new Hyundai Sonata car each together with accommodation.



He further stated that the company would require of the artistes to produce four albums within the four year period, barring any problems.



In their response, Obibini and Joyce Blessing thanked the company for signing them on and promised their fans to expect greater music works from them.



When asked if Joyce Blessing broke away from Media Excel before negotiating for the Zylofon deal, she explained that she actually got into Zylofon after she had parted with Media Excel.



“I had stopped working with Media Excel before negotiating this deal with Zylofon – and let me correct that I did not leave Media Excel. They decided not to work with me again,” Joyce stated.



Joyce Blessing is noted for songs like ‘Heavy Price,’ ‘Mensei Da,’ ‘Nyame Aguama,’ the latest ‘Agye Bum,’ among others. Obibini on the other hand released ‘My Story’ with Bisa K Dei in 2014.



He also has songs like ‘Grind Time’ and ‘Wrong Card.’ To ardent fans of rap music, Obibini is one of the very talented rappers among the up and coming artistes in Ghana.