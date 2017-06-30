Fancy Gadam Launches His Album At Tamale Sports Stadium

Related Stories All is set for the Prince of the North, Fancy Gadam to rewrite history as he launches his new album “Mujahid” at the Tamale Sports Stadium on July 1 2017.



The album launch concert which has long been in works will also see the artist premiere the official music video to his new song Total Cheat which features Ghana’s most decorated artist over the past decade Sarkodie.



With an incredible record of selling out the Tamale Sports stadium on several counts, this is expected to be no different especially as he launches a much awaited album and premieres a new video with a much respected icon, Sarkodie.



Again, expectations are high especially as the Muslim community just wrapped up their month long fasting and are in a celebration mode.



Fancy Gadam is expected be joined by colleague musicians Article Wan, Rudebwoy Ranking, Don Sigli, S.K.Y. Dr. Z.I.F.A, Ataaka, Nandos, Showboy and a host of upcoming artists from the North.



Fancy Gadam has since busting unto the music scene made some giant strides securing various nominations and winning the prestigious best new Artist of the year at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Award beating competition from Medikal, Nii Funny, Article Wan, Feli Nuna, Ebony, Rudebwoy Ranking and Ghanaian born UK based Eugy.



He also extended his Lordship over the national Capital of Ghana, Accra as he sold out the Accra International Conference Centre with his Gadam Nation Concert.