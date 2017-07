Ebony Related Stories Sensational Afro-Dancehall Singer, Ebony rocked the Accra Sports Stadium during the Despite and Special Groups fun game on Monday, July 3, 2017.



The ‘original 90sBadgyal’ trilled thousands of spectators at the stadium with her sexy appeal and her teasy dance moves.



She performed her hit songs ‘Kupe’ and ‘Poison’ which got the fans more excited and she climaxed the evening with later latest hit single ‘Sponsor’.



The Despite and Special Groups of Companies climaxed their annual corporate socialising event with football games and musical performances.



Watch her full performance below:



