Yaw Sarpong Marks 40 Years In Music

Related Stories One of the pioneers of Ghanaian gospel music, Yaw Sarpong, has outlined plans of celebrating his 40 years of gospel music ministry.



According to him, as part of the anniversary celebration, he will be embarking on a church-to-church tour in spreading the gospel of Christ through music.



In an interview with the media, the ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ hitmaker said, “My purpose in life is to use my music to expand the kingdom of God and I want to start with the house of God. I have, therefore, decided to and if I can, perform in almost all Bible-believing churches in Ghana. I have already spoken with my management and we welcome any invitation extended to us to perform.”



As part of his 40 years in ministry, Yaw Sarpong plans to launch the Yaw Sarpong Foundation (YSF) later in the year with the objective of transforming prisons across the country.



Dubbed ‘The Prison Project’, it aims to establish counselling and resource centres across Ghana’s prisons and provide a platform for inmates to discover their talents through the power of music.



“I will be launching my foundation very soon. It is an initiative I believe will help restore hope to many people as we seek to equip people with employable skills and leadership training to drive Ghana towards a positive path,” he stated.



Currently, Yaw Sarpong has 25 music albums and over 100 songs to his name. He is keen on continuing his mission to bring back joy with his songs of faith and exhorting Christians to live passionately for God. His passion to see through his God-given mission has inspired the writing of his latest album titled ‘Awurade Kasa’.