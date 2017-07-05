Ghana Meets Naija Concert Goes To UK

Related Stories Empire Entertainment Award-winning “Ghana Meets Naija” event to premiere in the UK with a show-stopping artiste lineup, Friday, 25th August 2017.



Ghana’s leading events powerhouse, Empire Entertainments has joined forces with UK’s prominent Afro-culture promoters to premiere the International Edition of the “Ghana Meets Naija” concert.



The company’s flagship event is a purely Ghanaian-Nigerian musical concert meant to showcase top musicians from both nations as they indulge the audience in a thrilling party atmosphere. With the combined prowess of Abrantee (UK), Akwaaba (UK), Alordia Promotions (UK), Desire Events (UK) and West Coast Entertainment (UK), the anticipated sell-out-show will feature performances from both foreign and UK-based artistes, a titillating DJ battle and a rave into the early morning hours.



In both 2012 and 2013, “Ghana Meets Naija” was awarded the title of Best Event at the Ghana Nightlife Awards. The events accolades also include Best Musical Concert in Ghana per the DSTV Africa TV Magazine show “Star Gist” and is the ground for which Empire Entertainments was awarded Event Company of the Year (Ghana) and the City People’s awards in 2013, 2015 and 2016.



Ghana Meets Naija has played host to the top names from the 2 talent-rich countries;



Ghana: D Cryme, Kwaw Kesse, Castro, Keche, 4×4, VIP, Ruff N Smooth, Efya, Double, R2Bees, Okyeame Kwame, E.L, Raquel, Samini, Stonbwoy, Edem, SHatta Wale, Mz Vee, A.K. Songstress, Sarkodie, Guru, Lil Win, Flow King Stone, Kaakie and Nana Ama McBrown.



Nigeria: 9ice, Tuface, M.I., Tiwa Savage, Brymo, Davido, Wiz Kid, Omawunmi, Timaya, Burna Boy, Kcee, Selebobo, Wizboy, Seyi Shay, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Dija, Reekado Banks, Korede Bellow, D’Prince, Flavour, Harry Song and Mr Eazi



With the pull of such A-list artistes, Ghana Meets Naija has seen an estimated 3500+ attendees and revelers, filling venues to its maximum capacity and turning away patrons that were hungry to just come and experience the show. It has been the talk of town over the years till date as the biggest musical concert that brings together the two countries in question.



In its 7th year of success, the company has taken the bold step to expand its borders to the delight of revelers in the UK, Dubai and the USA. Friday, 25th August 2017, the plush, Building 6 at the O2 Arena will host the musical jam. Early Bird tickets for one of the most in-demand nightlife events will go on sale via Shoobs.com.