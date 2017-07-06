Fuse ODG To Build Secondary School With 'Window Seat'

Fuse Related Stories UK-based-Ghanaian artiste, Fuse ODG, has released a new video for his single, Window Seat.



The video with stunning visuals was shot in Accra. It showcases the colour and vibrancy of Ghana’s capital city and features scenes from a primary school Fuse ODG partnered with Wood World Mission to build in a deprived community in Akosombo.



Fuse ODG is using the video to solicit for funds to build a secondary school for the community dubbed #Nananeedsaschool.



With great production from Banx & Ranx, Fuse flows over the song with great vibes to bring attention to potentials in Africa.



He is the pioneer of a movement called TINA, which is an acronym for This Is New Africa.



TINA is a concept which urges Africans in the Motherland and the Diaspora to use their skills to rebuild their community and show the world the more beautiful side of Africa.



This has influenced his decision to help some deprived communities in Africa.