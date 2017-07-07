D Black Should Divert Into Business; He Sucks At Rap – Wanlov

|
Afro gipsy artiste, Wanlov the Kubolor has asked D-Black to divert from music to business because he not good at music.
The musician rated the talented kids wimner, Tutulapato ahead of D-Black who is known as an A-list artiste.
In an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, Wanlov who was answering questions as to whether he knows Shatta Wale and D-Black said “yes I know D Black than Shatta Wale . . . I’ve met and had a chat with D Black so many times . . . Tutulapato might rap more than D Black”.
Speaking on artistes who take below one hundred thousand cedis to perform at various shows, Wanlov said he does not have a problem charging five thousand or eight thousand Ghana cedis because he spends twenty or thirty cedis in a day.
|Source: mynewsgh.com
