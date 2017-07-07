I Use My Iphone To Shoot Music Videos – Wanlov Da Kuborlor

Related Stories Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, known by his stage name Wanlov Da Kuborlor is a Ghanaian-Romanian musician, film director and cultural icon born to an Akan father and a Romanian mother.



Kuborlor is a Ga word that essentially means wanderer, vagabond.



Kuborlor, whose style is fiercely independent, is also known as The African Gypsy and is arguably the most revolutionary artist in Ghana credited with creating a unique sound that pushes the borders of Afro-Pop.



Kuborlor has for some time now directed and shot a lot of music videos for artiste with his personal Iphone and has got the public talking about its quality.



Some of the music videos he’s shot include Sister Debbie’s Ghana Jollof, Sampanana among others.



Speaking exclusively with Spyderlee Entertainment TV at Medikal’s ‘Disturbation’ album signing last Saturday, Kubolror made it known to Nealyon that he has personally fallen in love with shooting with his Iphone because the pictures are high definition and easier to carry along.



He further stated that it’s cheaper for artistes who don’t have enough money to shoot their videos in terms of hiring cameras, lights, sound etc.



‘Since I started shooting videos, I’ve been using whatever I had at my disposal. Because Iphones have good cameras now, it just makes sense to me; especially because I do videos for artistes who don’t have padded budgets so I have to do something creative and cost effective for them,’ he said.



Kuborlor further revealed that he got featured in one of the songs on Medikal’s ‘Disturbation’ album. Our sources have also revealed that Wanlov shot the video for that particular song.



Medikal’s ‘Disturbation’ album signing took place at the West Hills Mall on the 1st of July 2017 and saw many fans thronging to the mall to purchase the album and hang out with Medikal.



Fans enjoyed performances from Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie, Wanlov, Sister Deborah, Dem Tinz, and others.