Related Stories It is more than obvious that one of Highlife's greats, Ofori Amponsah A.K.A "Mr. All for real's" come back to mainstream circular music has been cemented with back-to-back hits which features Sarkodie on "Alewa", Samini on Tintin & quite recently "seventeen" which features Kwabena Kwabena.



It is obvious that the "Odwo" hitmaker is not slowing down anytime soon. Speaking with Ofori, he indicated that it took him a long time to find his groove back & he feels very fine with himself & his creative powers which ones won him the admiration from his music lovers is getting back to him again. Ofori said his creativity was crushed at one point & found it very hard to compose.



The "Otoolege" hitmaker said there is alot musicians go through with their private lives and tends to be very difficult for them to seek counsel or get friends to consult in their times of distress. He said, sometimes he wished the immediate people around can understand your situation but because you are seen as a demigod, you are left to languish in your deprived state.



That is the reason most musicians stick to drinking alcohol or smoking just for them to escape from their pain. He pleaded with the media to take a soft stand whenever they hear or see a fellow musician that is going through hard or trial times.



Mr. All for real is willing to share his experience with his younger colleagues in the industry when the need arises. He is set to release another banger featuring "Akwaboah" & "Black Nayaka" on a song titled "Dangerous" which was produce & mixed by ceedi3gh of weloudinyaspeakerz studios and mastered by Bodostigar. A song he wants to use to teach all the lovers out there to be careful not to break the hearts of the ones they love.