Sarkodie Helped Me To Grow – Fancy Gadam

Related Stories VGMA ‘New Artiste of the Year’, Fancy Gadam born as Mujahid Ahmed Bello has revealed Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie helped him to push his music to an exceptional level in the country.



Speaking to host KMJ on ‘Daybreak Hitz’ on Accra based Hitz FM the ‘Rap King of the North’ disclosed it wasn’t easy making his music, the ‘Pain killer’ a hit one but his management made all efforts to make it hit.



He further added that, it is a blessing from God but not his mere strength since it’s never easy to become a star in this country.



“I have seen changes. The song with Sarkodie has done a lot for me. Frankly speaking, it was hard to work with him. He helped me a lot; it’s not about the charges. He helped me to grow…,” he said.



When asked why he made the collaboration with Sarkodie, he said he had locked the whole Northern Region with regards to music hence he believed it was time to do same in the southern part of the country and Sarkodie was the best musician to work with.



According to Fancy Gadam, even though most of the fans don’t understand the lyrics in his songs, he believes his stage performances and deliveries together with his entertaining concepts are ‘wild’ to arrest the attention of his fans.



With this, he believes it is not only the lyrics of songs that can shoot an artiste to fame.



“It’s a blessing from God. It is not by my strength. Now I have locked the whole Northern region. I want to get the airplay in the southern sector and the media should please look at me.



I have been seeking for recognition for about 5 years now, it has not been easy shooting up in the industry. My fans have real love for me and I love them.



“Even if you don’t understand what I say in my music, I perform well and the delivery is good. Besides the skills my concepts are wild…” he made this revelationds on Hitz FM.