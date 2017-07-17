I Still Don't Believe Danny Nettey Is Dead - Zapp Mallet

Related Stories Even a year after the demise of gospel musician, Minister Danny Nettey, renowned sound engineer and music producer, Emmanuel Mallet also known as Zapp Mallet is still living in denial of the fact that the former has passed on to glory.



According to Zapp Mallet, he still cannot believe Danny Nettey is dead because they were very close to each other and behaved like brothers, hence his departure does not make sense to him.



In an interview with www.ghanaweb.com after a memorial worship to mark the first anniversary of Danny Nettey’s death, Zapp Mallet said, “I think he just travelled so I don’t even want to use the word dead for Danny because I can’t believe it up till now.”



Asked what he misses about the late artiste, he said, “Danny was calm and very humble”.



“For what Danny knew and for how much he knew, he should have been all over the place, walking on all of us but he knew how to take his steps. He was a great guy,” he maintained.



Gospel artiste Danny Nettey who was admired by many for his urban gospel style was pronounced dead on July 15, 2016.



Until his demise, he worked with Multimedia and was the host of Worship Zone on Sundays.