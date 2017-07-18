Rapper EL Questions The Competence of His Management

Related Stories Award-winning Ghanaian record producer, Rapper and Sound Engineer EL says he is seriously considering letting go of his management over its poor performance.



He says for the past few weeks he has had to be independent of his management, BBnZ, and has had a reason to question their competence in promoting his brand and music.



Speaking to KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, ‘Koko’ hitmaker revealed that “a lot has happened in the background which many people do not know. I have had to step back and say ok, as a result of A, B, C, I’m gonna have to take this direction”.



There is a perception that after winning the 2016 Artiste of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, EL has not lived up to expectation; a problem which entertainment pundits believe is the fault of his management.



Agreeing with this assertion, the rapper born Elorm Adablah said sacking his management is something he was considered for some time, but he is only stalling for personal reasons.



‘It’s something which I’ve considered over and over again. There is a time in every artiste’s life where they have to analyse and say to themselves ‘ok, I need to make this decision and that decision’.



"I’m there and I am currently making decisions concerning my management’ he stated.



EL has hit songs like ‘Mi naa bo po’, ’Kaa bu ame’ and produced many club bangers to his credit.