Shatta Wale Reacts To Reports Indicating He Dissed Sark, Stonebwoy And Samini

Related Stories Shatta Wale in a latest social media stream has reacted to reports indicating he dissed Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini on stage in the US.



A video that surfaced online showed the award winning musician screaming;



“They used F-ing Sarkodie to fight me, they used F-ing Stonebwoy to fight me and they used F-ing Samini to fight me…”



But in a new stream the Taking Over hitmaker in a Facebook live stream stated;



“I don’t know why when I sing, it doesn’t enter people’s ears. I sang Ayoo. [Sic] If matter come nobody go fit talk but if I talk, it becomes problem. Sometimes people find it F-ing hard to F-ing understand F-ing Shatta Wale.



“If I’m on stage and I say they brought F-ing Sarkodie, F-ing Stonebwoy to fight me, haven’t you heard that statement before?



“That’s why Ghana does not progress. Every time I talk people try to twist it. We all know Ghanaian artist messed up already and that’s why Nigerian artiste overtook us.



“Anything I say you people try and twist it. You people need to stop that. Let’s support ourselves and rise to a nice level.”