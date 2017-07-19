Shatta Wale Reacts To Reports Indicating He Dissed Sark, Stonebwoy And Samini

|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shatta Wale
|
Shatta Wale in a latest social media stream has reacted to reports indicating he dissed Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Samini on stage in the US.
A video that surfaced online showed the award winning musician screaming;
“They used F-ing Sarkodie to fight me, they used F-ing Stonebwoy to fight me and they used F-ing Samini to fight me…”
But in a new stream the Taking Over hitmaker in a Facebook live stream stated;
“I don’t know why when I sing, it doesn’t enter people’s ears. I sang Ayoo. [Sic] If matter come nobody go fit talk but if I talk, it becomes problem. Sometimes people find it F-ing hard to F-ing understand F-ing Shatta Wale.
“If I’m on stage and I say they brought F-ing Sarkodie, F-ing Stonebwoy to fight me, haven’t you heard that statement before?
“That’s why Ghana does not progress. Every time I talk people try to twist it. We all know Ghanaian artist messed up already and that’s why Nigerian artiste overtook us.
“Anything I say you people try and twist it. You people need to stop that. Let’s support ourselves and rise to a nice level.”
|
|
|
|
|Source: Yfmghana.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|