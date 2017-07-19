Guru Mocks KOD?

Related Stories CEO of NKZ music, Guru has caused a major scare with his latest tweets about hiplife group Wutah and their former manager Kofi Okyere Darko aka KOD among the showbiz fraternity.



Before cementing the news of their come-back,many entertainment practitioners had questioned whether Wutah could really make it without KOD.



What really aggravated the whole argument was when the news came out that Wutah had signed to NKZ Music label being owned by Guru.



But,Wutah has been able to cement their come-back with a distinction.Their latest song “Bronya" is now the song enjoying all the major airplay on the various radio stations ,pubs and clubs



However,the ‘kokompe’ hitmaker Guru took to his twitter handle and twitted that,”Bronya is the hottest song in Ghana now Wutahfire



“One of the key people I respect a lot in showbiz @kod57gh always inspiring the young geez like me…I celebrate u today,”



Guru’s tweet has left many showbiz enthusiasts wondering whether he is making fun of KOD because NKZ Music has hushed those who were criticizing that the label wouldn't be able to help Wutah regain its past glory as one of the best groups in the country.



Razzonline.com being part of those asking the same question can’t fathom why Guru should attach Wutah's name when complimenting KOD knowing extremely well the rift between them.



Well,at the time of filing this report, all attempts to reach Guru to ascertain the actual motive behind his tweet proved unsuccessful.