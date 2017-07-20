Shatta Wale Confirms That 'Sergeant Lee' Is Stonebwoy

Related Stories “Ayoo” hit maker Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has confirmed that, “Sergeant Lee” been talked about in his hit song “Taking over” is directed to Bhim Nation’s CEO Stonebwoy.



Stonebwoy reacting to reports that, Shatta Wale’s “Sergeant Lee” track was directed at him stated that, “For the Sergeant Lee word, l would say, I don’t know - if it means something good, I take am sharp but if it doesn’t, then I don’t know what they are talking about [and] I wish to know…” he explained.



In an interview with Abeiku Santa on Accra based radio station, Okay Fm, Shatta Wale been asked if “Sergeant Lee” in his song “Taking over was directed at Stone stated that ”I will officially outdoor Stonebwoy as “Sergeant Lee” soon since most Ghanaians refer to him as “Sergeant Lee”.



“I was composing my “Taking Over” song and I just used the instance when Stonebwoy posted on twitter that he's in a comfortable lead in the MTV base voting on who is the real dancehall king, so decided to polish it and use it ” Shatta Wale stated.