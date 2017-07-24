I Love Football More Than Music - Kofi Kinaata

Related Stories He hit the limelight about four years ago when he featured on Castro’s Odo Pa single and since then Highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata has endeared himself to Ghanaians with his music and become one of the most sought after musicians in the country.



So one would think like most musicians, his biggest dream is to grab some Grammys and be known all over the world for his music but wait a minute, the Confessions hit maker disclosed to Showbiz yesterday, July 23, that he would rather pursue his football ambition.



According to Kinaata, but for a leg injury, Ghanaians would have known and loved him more for his football prowess. “I love football and to be honest, I will always choose football over music if I had my way. I would have preferred to be a footballer. You see, football is my first love. Music came along later.



“ I was one of the best football players in one of the local teams in Takoradi. Football is in my genes. My big brother is Charles Kinaata who played for Hearts of Oak some time ago. He is currently a floating player. Some of the guys I played with in Takoradi are Theophilus Nyame who also played for Hearts of Oak and Bernard Morrison who was with Ashgold but currently plying his trade with Orlando Pirates, South Africa.



According to the Susuka hitmaker his ultimate dream is to be a great footballer and he has not given up on that although he is in his late 20s. “ I do not think my age should be a problem if I decide to go back to football. It should not be a barrier at all. Great footballers like Rigobert Song were quiet old and still played so I should be just fine if I take it up again”, he added.



Explaining how he shifted from football to music, Kofi Kinaata said in addition to the injury which resulted in him taking a break from football, his family and friends mounted pressure on him to to pursue music because he had that in him too.



“My family and friends put pressure on me to do music especially those who knew I had the talent to sing. Also, my injury during one of our football matches made me take a break for a long time” he said



“Again although football was my main focus at that time, I did music alongside it but my ultimate goal was to become one of the best footballers the world has ever come across and as I said, I will certainly go back to it because it is my first love.



“I love football to the extent that if today, I have to choose between watching the latest music videos and a football match, I will always pick the latter” he said.



Talking about his latest song, Last Show which was released about three days ago, Kofi Kinaata said he is very positive it will surpass Confession which is still a favourite of many.



“ I give a lot of thought before coming out with the content of my songs and with my latest song advising people against envying others, I am sure the message will go down well with people”, he added.