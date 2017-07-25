Jidenna Tips Sarkodie For Collabo

|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jidenna
|
Sarkodie might just join American hip hop recording artist and producer Jidenna Theodore Mobisson well known as Jidenna on a remix for his hit single Bambi.
Jidenna who sounded positive at a call by multi award winning Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie to feature on a remix of the song in a tweet revealed he had already discussed the idea with a member of his team.
Sarkodie on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, announced his intent via a tweet.
"I need that bambi record by @Jidenna asap!!! Need some deadly true African verse on that lol ... record"
The tweet was welcomed by Jidenna.
"Oya! Leddoit! Was talking to @nanakwabena about this two days ago. Check your WhatsApp today @sarkodie"
Bambi is one of the hit records off Jidenna’s new album, The Chief which was released on February 9, 2017.
Watch "Bambi" video below:
<iframe width="480" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K0Eeju2aiGY" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
|
|
|
|
|Source: Nydjlive.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|