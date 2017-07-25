Jidenna Tips Sarkodie For Collabo

Related Stories Sarkodie might just join American hip hop recording artist and producer Jidenna Theodore Mobisson well known as Jidenna on a remix for his hit single Bambi.



Jidenna who sounded positive at a call by multi award winning Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie to feature on a remix of the song in a tweet revealed he had already discussed the idea with a member of his team.



Sarkodie on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, announced his intent via a tweet.



"I need that bambi record by @Jidenna asap!!! Need some deadly true African verse on that lol ... record"



The tweet was welcomed by Jidenna.



"Oya! Leddoit! Was talking to @nanakwabena about this two days ago. Check your WhatsApp today @sarkodie"



Bambi is one of the hit records off Jidenna’s new album, The Chief which was released on February 9, 2017.



Watch "Bambi" video below:



