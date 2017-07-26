Rapper EL AdmitsGhanaian Music Is Losing The Battle To Nigerian Music

Related Stories Rapper EL has said Ghanaian music is gradually losing the battle to Nigerian music on the international market.



According to him, there is low patronage of Ghanaian songs in clubs and at shows outside Ghana as compared to Nigerian music which is heard loud and clear in various clubs and shows in several countries outside Nigeria.



“I think the Nigerians are still kicking our ass and there is so much room for improvement. When you go to a show and you hear an afro beat song, 10% is Ghanaian while 90% is Nigerian.”



He, however, believes that Ghanaian music can reach such a pedestal if industry players and the Ghanaian public support the industry like Nigerians have done to achieve greater things with their music.



EL disclosed that he aspires to have a solid brand outside the shores of Ghana and Africa in the coming years and also to help groom upcoming artistes in the country.



“I hope to have established myself fully as an international act in about 3…4…5 from now. That’s what I’m working on. I also hope to give upcoming artiste a chance to have that platform that I have been given to perform on”.