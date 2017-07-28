GHAMRO Sues Four Telecommunication Companies

Related Stories The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has sued some four telecommunication networks for not paying royalties for the songs they use.



According to the lawyer for GHAMRO Opoku Adusei, they have filed four cases in court against MTN, Airtel, Vodafone and Tigo.



“We are complaining about the use of our works used as caller tunes and the performance. Basically, the cases were in different courts and now we want them to be consolidated in one court so that the trial can take place in one court and the consolidation has been granted,” he disclosed in an interview on Onua FM.



Lawyer Opoku Adusei added that the reason they had resorted to the court is that they want the telecommunication networks to realise that the use of musical works for their activities via caller tunes, app application, performance in public, downloads, attracted royalties.



“We want them to realise that the works of persons who are creative and genius for that reason those works should be rewarded when they are used. “We want them to pay royalties for the use of the work since so far there is no consensus on it. So we want to litigate it through the judicial system,” he further stated.



Section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005 regulated by LI 1962 of 2010, gives the Ghana Music Rights Organisation to collect and distribute royalties from intellectual property users to authors and owners of copyright.



The organisation has stated its resolve to fight piracy and help take royalties for their members. They are by this embarking on education for the police, the media and the general public for the smooth administration of their goals.