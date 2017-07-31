My Follow Musicians Are Using Juju To Kill Me – Eduwodzi Reveals

Eduwodzi Related Stories Singer, Eduwodzi has revealed that some musicians he worked with wanted to kill him spiritually.



His song, ‘Yenko Nkoaa’ which was released in 2010 saw massive airplay across the country and can still vibrate for many years to come.



Telling his sad story on Kumasi-based Abusua Fm, Eduwodzi revealed that a pastor he had consulted during his sickness told him people close to him wanted him dead and had resorted to voodoo in pursuit of their diabolic agenda.



“Somebody I featured on my song later claimed ownership of my song and that was when all started going bad in my life. Through that I became very ill. It’s by God’s grace I’m still alive. I could neither walk nor was I able to see. I become helpless for more than a year after the release of my son ‘Yenko nkoaa’. I became so sick that you could not stand it after seeing me. I nearly died”, he revealed his predicament



Responding to how factual his claim is, he said, “Oh yeh, that is real some musicians I worked with wanted to kill me spiritually. I was told by the pastor it was somebody close to me who wanted such a bad thing to befall me. Thank God I can now walk and see.” He stated.



Raymond Eduwodzi Gbedze popularly known by his stage name, Eduwodzi, also uncovered that he had to spent over 7 months at Atwia Mountain, Adumfa and many other prayer camps seeking for healing.



The hit maker again revealed that though he has seen lots of bad circumstances in his carrier he is still set to releasing a new song.