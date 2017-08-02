Joyce Blessing Chooses Samini Over Shatta Wale

Joyce Blessing Related Stories Gospel Singer Joyce Blessing has said her most-liked Ghanaian dancehall singer is Samini.



The ‘Unbreakable’ hitmaker said Samini’s songs are insightful and distinct from other dancehall tunes she mostly listen to.



“When it comes to dancehall they say Shatta, for me I’ll choose Samini,” Joyce Blessing told Vibes in 5.



Asked why she chose Samini over Shatta Wale, Joyce Blessing said the former’s stagecraft is on point.



She added that other secular musicians like Sarkodie, AB Crenstil also inspire her.



Joyce Blessing was recently signed on by creative arts and entertainment conglomerate, Zylofon Media.



The four-year record deal include distribution, promotion, production and marketing of her music. Source: Kasapafmonline.com