I Am The Only Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste With 4million views on YouTube - Shatta Wale  

The "Ayoo" hitmaker who is currently back in the country after almost three weeks of touring the United States of America and visiting Jamaica to cement his Dancehall King feat.



The controversial musician announced his presence by telling Ghanaians he is the only Dancehall artiste and artiste in the Ghana Music Industry who has four million views on YouTube.



In a post on Facebook to announce his come back, the Dancehall King said “the only Ghanaian Dancehall artiste with 4 million views on YouTube is back..GM Ghana music industry…Your nightmare is back”.



Shatta who recieved the key to the city of Worchester is expected to present the keys to Worchester to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.