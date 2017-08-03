Rawlings Urges Musicians To Join Fight Against Corruption

Related Stories Former President Jerry John Rawlings has asked musicians to join in the fight against corruption and other social ills by using their songs to crusade against those ills.



Mr. Rawlings gave the advice when a delegation from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the family of the late singer/songwriter, Paapa Yankson, paid a courtesy call to inform him of the death of the musician.



According to Mr. Rawlings, President Nana Akufo-Addo needs everyone’s support to prosecute the war against corruption. He said just as Paapa Yankson used his talents to sing about social ills and issues of concern to the Ghanaian society, the current crop of musicians should also be at the forefront of the fight against corruption.



He said issues of sanitation and health should concern musicians and other members of the creative arts who should use their skills and voices to drive social change.



On his part, the ex-President’s Special Assistant, Kobina Andoh Amoakwa eulogized the late Paapa Yankson and described him as a great entertainer who knew how to woo an audience. He indicated that Paapa Yankson will be forever remembered through his music.



Dr Tony Yao Dzegede, an associate of the former President, also expressed the sympathies of the Office of the ex-President to the family and called on Ghanaians to cherish the memory of Paapa Yankson for the unique music he gave us.



Rev Dr. Thomas Yawson, who led the MUSIGA delegation, informed the ex-President of the one-week celebration to be held for Paapa Yankson tomorrow in Dansoman, Accra and thanked ex- President Rawlings for the warm welcome accorded the delegation.



The delegation included the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of MUSIGA, Ras Caleb Appiah Levi and his vice Elizabeth Tagoe; Bright Quaye, Greater Regional organizer; Rev Fiifi Khan Agyarkwah, Administrator and Lydia Tagoe of the Tagoe Sisters fame.



Other members of the MUSIGA delegation were Rev Gifty Ghansah, Greater Accra Welfare Officer, Alex Odoi; C. K Morrison, a veteran musician, and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications and Special Projects.



The family of Paapa Yankson was represented by his son Silas Yankson, Kwabena Ebo Basah, Mrs. Alice Mensah and Emmanuel Biney.