Sarkodie Praises Zylofon Media

Sarkodie Related Stories BET Award-winner Sarkodie has showered praises on entertainment company, Zylofon Media.



The musician in a tweet acknowledged the good works Zylofon Media has done for the short period they have been in existence. Obidi further encouraged them to continue in order to help shape the creative arts industry in Ghana.



“Big ups to @ZylofonMedia👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Y’all doing a great Job for the industry exactly what it needs … Keep up the good works … We see you” Sarkodie tweeted.



Zylofon media is an all-round entertainment company which has signed artists like Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Obibini, Joyce Blessing, Bibi Bright, Zynnell Zuh, James Gardiner, Tooosweet Annan and Benedicta Gafah. The company opened its new office in Kumasi on August 3. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.