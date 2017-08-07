Eboo Returns To Music

Related Stories Ghanaian artiste Andy Kwabena Adisi known in showbiz as Eboo, is returning to the music scene after being on hibernation for a long while.



The reggae /dance hall singer who gained prominence in the Ghanaian music space about seven years ago with songs like “Once, Twice”, and “Honey”, will be releasing his comeback album soon.



A prelude to the release of his upcoming album is a listening session which was held on Friday, 4th August, 2017 at the African Regent Hotel.



At the session attended by music producers, music critics and the media, the songs from the album were played, criticisms and suggestions were taken and the key song for promo was chosen.



The programme hosted by broadcaster Jay Foley, was graced by Eboo’s elder brother Bola Ray who is the Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network. Also in attendance were former Adom FM’s ‘Kasahere’ host Dr. Duncan, arts writer Francis Doku, veteran producer Kwik Action, celebrated video director Big OJ, among others.



The joints were mainly founded within island music –the genre Eboo is known for, but it is also important to note that the act also proves superior versatility with his Afrobeat tunes.



Ghana – based Nigerian producer Legacy worked on most of this new album, with Kwik Action producing “Colour of Love”, an infectious reggae tune featuring Rufftown’s Ebony Reigns.



Eboo’s new project is under the management of Empire Entertainment, with Arnold Asamoah Baidoo as his manager.



The first single since his is expected to drop in few days.