Blaq Sam Related Stories Ghanaian Musician-Blaq Sam popularly known for the hit song “Esi ne Vera” has reportedly gone mad.



A video circulating on social media recorded by Rapper Criss Waddle shows the mentally sick Musician, looking dirty and exhibiting signs of mental instability.



Rapper Criss Waddle in a a series of snaps has promised to take him to the Psychiatric hospital because he believes Blaq Sam’s madness is not “drug related”.



Blaq Sam was on Praye’s popular song “JACKET remix” and also recorded ‘Magye Aboso’ with Castro.



Criss Waddle after sharing a video with Blaq Sam tried to remind his fans who Blaq Sam was by sharing a few songs of the artist.



Watch the video below:







Watch of Blaq Sam's hit song "Esi ne Vera" below:



Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com