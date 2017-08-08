Kaakie Announces Her Exit From Xtra Large Music

Related Stories Xtra Large Music first lady Kaakie has confirmed reports that she has parted ways with her record label - Xtra Large Music.



Dancehall queen Kaakie announced this of this via her Instagram page on Monday August 7, 2017.



“Hi, greetings to everyone here. Am sure it has come to the notice of everyone that I have been silent for some time now. I wish to inform you all respectfully that as from today am no more a member, and an artiste with and under XLM. We have worked together for all these years and Together we gave you my dear fans good music. It has been hard for me to break the news to you but today I am, am no more an artiste under XLM. Hence XLM do not represent Kaakie anymore.. and for my fans on facebook and twitter, I wish to inform you that the pages are not handle or managed by me. If there is anything I would want u my dear fans to know, will put it up here.. in due time my new Facebook fan page will be known to you all. Thanks for your support. I really appreciate it.” she posted.



She however didn't really state the reason why she has ended her long standing working relationship with Xtra Large Music owned by Music Producer - Jam Master J(JMJ).