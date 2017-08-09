Kaakie Moves To Zylofon Media?

Related Stories Barely a day after Kaakie parted ways with Xtra Large Music, there seems to be an indication of a possible working relationship between the dancehall artiste and creative arts and entertainment conglomerate, Zylofon Media.



Kaakie, on Monday announced via her Instagram page she was no longer under the management of Xtra Large Music but cited no reason for the parting.



“Hi, greetings to everyone here. Am sure it has come to the notice of everyone that I have been silent for some time now. I wish to inform you all respectfully that as from today am no more a member, and an artiste with and under XLM. We have worked together for all these years and Together we gave you my dear fans good music. It has been hard for me to break the news to you but today I am, am no more an artiste under XLM. Hence XLM do not represent Kaakie anymore.. and for my fans on facebook and twitter, I wish to inform you that the pages are not handle or managed by me. If there is anything I would want u my dear fans to know, will put it up here..in due time my new Facebook fan page will be known to you all. Thanks for your support. I really appreciate it.” she had posted.



Her decision came hours after Samini, founder of Highgrade Family and a friend to Xtra Large Music’s CEO, JMJ, had chosen female dancehall act Ebony over Kaakie, making people speculate it could be the reason.



As people keep speculating, Zylofon Media has posted the same picture Kaakie used to announce her parting with a hashtag, #NewWorld.