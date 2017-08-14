Fred Kyei Mensah Assumes Position As Mzbel’s New Manager

Fredyma Related Stories Ghanaian music producer Fred Kyei Mensah popularly called Fredyma is Mzbel’s new manager, Zionfelix.net can say.



The songstress made the CEO of Fredyma studios’ new role known on Radio Univers’ mid-morning entertainment show, Brunch2Lunch when talking to Zionfelix. Mzbel who waxed lyrical about the new manager disclosed that they have been working for the past three months.



The ’16 Years’ singer continued that she has seen improvement in her career after she started working with Fredyma.



Explaining her decision to choose Fred Kyei Mensah as her new manager, Mzbel revealed that she has good songs but failed to gain airplay since she has no helping hands. On why, she has been busy in the studio recording with Afriyie of Wutah music group, Kofi Kinaata, Joey B and others, Nana Akua Amoah said it is the new direction of her manager who wants her to record “matured music”.



“Fred Kyei Mensah is my new manager and he is very good. So far he’s proven that he can help my career.



He’s much educated about music when it comes to sound, lyrics so he feels matured music is best for me and that is our direction now.” mzbel told Zionfelix, host of the show.



Fred Kyei Mensah has worked with a tall list of musicians in the Ghanaian music industry.