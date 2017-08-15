'We Were Broke' - Akatakyie

Akatakyie Related Stories Hiplife duo, Akatakyie, made up of King Pharaoh and Kobby Culture, has revealed that there were away from music because they were broke.



Speaking in an interview with KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, they noted that they had nobody to aid them after the sudden collapse of their record label, Sole Records.



“Financial crises have kept us away from music. We have been totally broke for the past four to five years and I won’t lie about it, things went so bad.

"We were trying to resurrect but people would not allow you to, even those that have the money to support asked so many questions,” the duo revealed.



According to them, unlike the situation now, “we were making money then but not to the extent of how musicians are currently making money.”



Asked what lead to them losing all their money, King Pharaoh explained that; “Well, I will say we never got much. We were going through a lot of problems even with the record company, Sole Records.

"We needed to change the label but when you complain they never listen, they rather listened to [outsiders].”



According to Kobby Culture, “Sole Records is one of the powerful producers we have ever had in Ghana because [the owner] has all the artistes and musical ideas.



"However, they did not get the right people to manage the company which brought the fall of Akatakyie. We sometimes had to do things all by ourselves…”



The ‘Odo Esisi Me’ hitmakers revealed that, even though they never signed any agreement with Sole Records, they remained loyal to the label.



They were therefore surprised when the owner decided to take a break from music production and management.



“We had no idea so we had to go by it and later regretted what we did,” the duo said.



They added that; "we did not have any producer who [could] aid us in our releasing our music as coming out as an artiste is not an easy task. We could not afford to go to the studio, record or do our own video…it was hell.”



The duo is back to music for good after several years wilderness.