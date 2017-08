Mzbel Related Stories Hiplife Musician Belinda Nana Akua Amoah known in showbiz as Mzbel has released visuals for her latest single “Go Your Way”.



In “Go Your Way” Mzbel sings about breakup and why we should let go and move on when things are not working out in relationship and the video interprets the story of the song.



The video directed by Jerry X Smart was shot on location in Dubai.



Watch the new video below:









