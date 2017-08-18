Gra Gra Records & Entertainment Unveiled: Sign Five New Acts

Related Stories Gra Gra Records and entertainment has officially been unveiled to the public, the event which combined with the special announcement of artists the company has signed as well, took place at Holiday Inn, Accra.



Present at the press conference were the CEO of Black Avenue Music, D-Black, Ghanaian dancehall act, Jupitar and the godfather of Hip-Life music, Reggie Rockstone.



CEO of Gra Gra Records and Entertainment, Mr. Simeon Chijokwu known in the showbiz circle as Scolary took time to explain the meaning of “Gra Gra” as “Hustle or Push”, and as an international entertainment powerhouse with branches in South Africa and Nigeria, he together with his team want to push with all their energy to get the best for their signees.



He then unveiled the five signees for the label, namely; Emmanuel Oyindamola (Jamal), Micahel Tamuno (Mic Chapterz), Anyanwu Ikechukwu (CJ Fastlane), Ogunbusola Oladipo (9ytro) and Oluwayi Odeneye Christian (Shawn Cris), they entertained the press with freestyles which were received very well.



Furthermore, the record label has also employed the services of Udeme Ekpoh (Monte Teaza), he will be handling all the production works and Izekor Osahenoga (Chevy Chase) is the photographer.



D-Black was full of praise for the work Mr. Simeon Chijokwu has started and his plans of making the label the best on the continent, he encouraged him and the team to work hard and never see this as a hobby, but rather a full time job.



See photos from the unveiling ceremony below:







