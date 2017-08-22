Amakye Dede Joins Sarkodie, Others For Da Highest Concert in New York

Amakye Dede Related Stories Veteran highlife musician, Amakye Dede will join multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkdodie in convert New York this September.



Sarkodie will storm the Hammerstein Ballroom on 311 W 34 Street, New York on September 2, with his ‘Da Highest Concert’. The concert will be precursor to Sarkodie's much-anticipated, ‘Highest’ album.



According to organizers of the event, the addition of Amekye Dede to the concert is to connect various generations of Ghanaians and Africans living in the USA, to timeless music from various genres that celebrate Ghana.



"There will be something for everyone this summer, the young and the old. If you love highlight, then you can enjoy the evergreen music of Amakye Dede, who's music is indeed enjoyed by both the young and old," comments Terry Masson of TM Entertainment.



Sarkodie will perform with the backing of the incredible ‘ Compozers’. The concert will also feature Efya and Lilwin .There will also be appearance from special guests on the night.



‘Da Highest’ concert is a TM Entertainment and Sarkcess Music presentation sponsored by Kasapreko.