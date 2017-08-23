Stephanie's Sensual VIDEO With Samini Released

Ghanaian international pop, soul and jazz singer, Stephanie Benson, has released a jaw-dropping music video with Samini in her latest single titled “One More”.



The couple is seen in various sensual displays in bed, in the swimming pool and in the bathtub with lots of flesh exposed.

The release of the captivating video, which was directed by Yaw Skyface, was preceded with pictures of the couple in risqué poses making rounds on the internet. This sparked speculation in some quarters that the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

The song title, “One More”, and the video, are in sync as Stephanie Benson appears to be demanding for more [pleasure] from the dancehall and reggae artiste who kisses and grope the award-winning pop star.



The “One More” song and video follow “Barima No”, featuring Okyeame Kwame.



Video-