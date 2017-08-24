Nigeria's National Broadcasting Commission Deny Banning Davido, Olamide and 9ice's Songs

Related Stories The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has refuted the report that it banned songs by major Nigerian musicians: Olamide, Davido and 9ice having considered them offensive for broadcast.



Some of the banned songs includes: the Olamide’s “Wo” and “Wavy Level”, Davido’s “Fall” and “If (Remix)”, and 9ice’s “Living Things”.



The NBC according to the report contained in some major new outfits released the list Tuesday, saying it banned the five songs from being aired across the Nigerian airwaves.



The report had quoted the Federal Ministry of Health to have in a tweet on Friday, said the video to Olamide’s “Wo” violated the Tobacco Control Act. “This is our position: the video contravenes the Act. Innocently or otherwise, Tobacco promotion advertising sponsorship is banned in all forms,” the NBC said.



‘‘The song was banned from being played on the airwaves for its “obscenity, being indecent, vulgar language, lewd and profane expressions,” said the report. But in an interview with Vanguard, the Director of Media in NBC, Mr. Antia Ekanem denied the report, saying that the report was false and handiwork of mischief makers to discredit the Comission. Ekanem wondered how such fake and unprofessional report would have emanated from a highly reputed government agency and urged the general public to disregard it.



According to him, the NBC had never contemplated nor thought of monitoring such songs that have not violated any broadcasting rules to warrant outright ban. ‘‘There was no iota of truth in the report. When we want to give out such information, we usually issue a statement. The originators of the story were only trying to be mischievous. There is no element of nastiness in those songs to warrant ban.



‘‘If you look at the story very well, you will see NBC described as Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, whereas we are National Broadcasting Commission. We saw it and ignored it because it did not originate from us. I even contacted the Director General of NBC and he said I should try and make our colleagues understand that the story did not originate from us. ‘‘As far as I am concerned, we have more important issue at hand to handle than all these distractions,’’ he said.





