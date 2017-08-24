Sarkodie’s Album To Be Distributed By Sony Music UK

Related Stories Rapper Sarkodie’s fifth studio album ‘The Highest‘ will be distributed by Sony Music UK. The Sony Music Entertainment-owned company will manage the marketing of the album worldwide to music consumers.



The 18-track album features collaborations with Suli Breaks, Jesse Jagz, JaySo, Worlasi, Koredo Bello, Joey B, Victoria Kimani, and Runtown.



Sarkodie claims his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi) influenced his creativity and content on the album: “… even though she doesn’t understand a word of what I say, I had to be very self-conscious of what I say.”



Micheal Owusu Addo (Sarkodie) and Paul Nuamah Donkor (JaySo) are the Executive Producers for the album, which will be released on September 8, 2017.



A tour in Ghana, Europe and the United States to promote the album is in the works.















