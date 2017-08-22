This Is How Much Becca Paid To Promote Her Album On Buses in London

Related Stories Becca and Zylofon Media are pulling all the stops to promote the musician’s latest album, ‘Unveiling’, all around the world.



Promos for Becca’s album release havetaken over buses in London. According to my sources, the London promos are on 10 buses and 10 bus shelters across the city.



According Blueline Media’s website, Bus Exterior Ads like the ones for Becca’s promo range from $150 – $600 for traditional ad sizes and 2,500 – $6,500 for larger/specialty ad sizes (per 4 week period.) Bus Stop / Bus Shelter Ads range of $150 – $600 for small to medium size markets and $3,000 to $6,500 for high-income areas – per 4 week period.



So multiply this by 10 and you will have a fair idea of how much Becca and her team have been paying. Note that these rates are not for London/UK so they may be higher or lower.



Becca and Zylofon Media released the ‘Unveiling’ album on August 18 this year. The 13-track album features top artists like Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, Ice Prince and many others. It can be purchased at all Zylofon Media offices, iTunes, Spotify and other online music stores.























On the streets of London. Now that's what I call thinking global👌 @beccafrica #unveilingalbum now available for download on ITunes and more









