PHOTOS: Ghana Meets Naija UK Comes Off Without Burna Boy

The UK edition of 'Ghana Meets Naija' concert came off last night, August 25, 2017, with show-stopping artistes lineup and memorable performances.



The event which is described as one the biggest events organized in London by Ghanaians, saw UK based artistes ReggieNBollie, Kwamz & Flava, Eugy and a long list of DJs to battle and entertain the thousands who showed up for the much publicized event.



The event also witnessed electrifying performances from celebrated and award-winning artistes from Ghana including Dancehall King Shatta, BET Award winning Stonebwoy, Sista Afia among others.



The 02 was lit; a crowd of two generations—as young as 18 and as old as 50.



However, Nigerian act Burna Boy who was the only major Nigerian artiste billed to represent Nigeria on stage in London was not seen on stage and organisers have given any reason yet, why the "Run My Race" hit maker was absent. Hence the event was more of “Ghana In London” or better still “Stonebwoy meets Shatta Wale” rather than “Ghana Meets Naija” because almost all the artistes who performed on stage were either Ghanaian UK based or artistes based in Ghana who flew to London to be part of the concert.



The concert held at the 02 Arena, London, is aimed at taking Ghanaian and Nigerian music to another level and it attracted over 5,000 Ghanaian and Nigerian music fans in the UK and other African nationals.



Ghana Meets Naija was organised by Empire and sponsored by uniBank, British Airways, RigWorld, MenzGold, among others.



See more photos from the event: