I Was In Tears When Okyeame Kwame Left Akyeame - Quophi Okyeame

Speaking on Joy FM’s Personality Profile with Lexis Bill, the rapper-turned-gospel musician described his friendship with Okyeame Kwame as a brotherly one.



He stated that he was so close to Okyeame Kwame that he almost lost his life trying to defend Okyeame Kwame who, had found himself in trouble many years ago.



He narrated the story saying: “Kwame borrowed a book from someone and returning the book became a problem. I was walking with Kwame one day and the guy, who was my school mate approached us. After several previous attempts to get the book which proved futile, he then decided to take an action.



“He knew I would definitely defend Kwame. As soon as I opened my mouth, he stabbed me in the neck with a shoemaker’s needle.



I had to undergo surgery before I could pull it out. That’s how deep my friendship with him was and I will do it again if necessary,” he said.



Betrayal



Akyeame hit the Ghanaian music scene in 1999 and released ‘Nkonsonkonson’ which had the hit track ‘Mesan Aba’ featuring Yoggi Doggi and Nana Quame.



They went on to record the ‘Nyansapo’, ‘Ntoaso’ and ‘Apam Foforo’ albums before splitting in 2004.



Quophi Okyeame revealed in the interview that he was in blood sweating tears after Okyeame Kwame broke away to start a solo career.

According to him, the development was a difficult one for him because he was deeply into activities of the group.



“I was actually in bed with Kwame even up to the last minute when his single was released, I knew nothing about it,” he recounted.



“Kwame came to Accra to record and it was under the pretext that he was recording for brothers, which we all knew it was a project he started even when we were in America,” Quophi Okyeame added.



According to him, “Root Eye was in charge of the project but we all had our own ideas about where the boys were supposed to go and all that, so when he came and took it up, I saw it and [thought] it was in line. So, he left, came to Accra to record the boys but then it turned out to be his own single and I didn’t know about it.



“He decided to live his life. I felt quite difficult because I was pretty deep into the things of Akyeame, I was in blood sweating tears,” he concluded.