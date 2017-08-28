Seth Frimpong's First Performance In Two Years After Battling Diabetes

Related Stories Renowned musician, Prophet Seth Frimpong, performed for the first time in two years after battling diabetes.



The Gospel musician took to the stage at the just ended International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) with colleague musician, Brother Sammy.



It was an emotional sight to behold as the duo performed local gospel songs of praises to show their gratitude to God for the musician’s life.



The “okumchola” hit singer resurfaced in the news recently after a long absence.



His long absence was however due to an illness reported to be diabetes. The sickness caused him to be bedridden for more than a year.



iYES which was held from Wednesday 23rd to Friday 25th August brought young people in contact with renowned personalities who shared deep insights about their journey to success with them.



The event which was free of charge to participants saw a number of celebrated personalities including Zimbabwean Pastor Bishop Tudor Bismark, UK based gospel singer Sonnie Badu, Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot, and a host of others speak at evening and morning sessions at the same venue.



Also in attendance were Brother Sammy, Asomafo and Yaw Sarpong, Ohemaa Mercy, Gloria Sarfo Nana Ama McBrown. This year’s edition of the IYES was highly patronized.



Video below-







Video below- Source: ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.