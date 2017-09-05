Killbeatz Gets Platinum Plaques For Producing Ed Sheeran's Hit Song 'Bibia Beyeye'

Related Stories Music producer, Kill Beatz, has been honoured with a platinum plaque for his work on Grammy Award winner, Ed Sheeran's hit song, Bibia beyeye.The song which has sold almost two million copies worldwide is also featured on the singer's chart-topping album Divide. The song was co-written by Uk- based Afro pop artiste, FuseODG.



Killbeats could not hide his excitement as he posted a picture of the plaque awarded to him by British Phonographic Industry, an official charts company, for being the producer for Bibia Beyeye .



He thanked Ed and Fuse ODG for believing in him and giving him the platform to show his skills to the bigger world.



Born Joseph Addison, KillBeatz is arguably one of the best and most sought-after AfroBeats record producer in Ghana. He is the reigning VGMA Producer of the Year.



He has produced for the crème de la crème of the Ghanaian music industry as well as several international artistes.



Some of his well known works are Fuse ODG’s Antenna, Efya’s Jorley, R2bees’s Slow Down and Samini’s Time Bomb.