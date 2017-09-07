Amakye Dede, Sarkodie, Others Thrill US Fans

Related Stories Abrantie Amakye Dede last Saturday enjoyed a huge backing at the ‘Da Highest Concert’, which was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, USA.



According to reports reaching beatwaves, the highlife king gave a splendid display during his stage performance, sending music fans who patronised the show onto the dance floor for over one and half hours.



Abrantie Amakye Dede performed some of his popular songs such as ‘Handkerchief’, ‘Seniwa’, ‘Brebrebe Yi’, ‘Mensuro’, ‘Mabre’, ‘Broken Promises’, among many others.



The concert also witnessed energetic performances from Sarkodie, Lilwin, Efya, Akwaboah Jnr, Lilwin and The Compozers Band, who thrilled fans with their various hit and danceable songs.



Sarkodie charmed his fans with his danceable songs, which turned the entire venue into a dance hall, with everyone dancing to the tunes.