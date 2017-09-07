Becca Celebrates 10th Milestone With A Concert

Related Stories Songstress Becca, in collaboration with Zylofon Media is set to commemorate a decade of being in the Ghanaian music industry with a concert on Saturday, October 21 at the National Theatre in Accra.



The concert, dubbed, “Becca 10 Years and Counting will feature a number of Ghanaian and foreign artistes who have worked with Becca over the years.



Her concert is also part of promotional activities for Becca’s latest album, Unveiling, which was released on August 18 this year.



The 13-track album features top artistes like Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi, Kofi Kinaata, Joyce Blessing, Ice Prince and many others.



In an interview with Showbiz, the public relations officer of Zylofon Music, Samuel Atuobi Baah, said Becca’s concert is the first in a series of concerts Zylofon Music has planned for the coming months.



“We have other shows planned for the other artistes at Zylofon Media. Stonebwoy’s Bhim Nation concert is also scheduled for later this year. Kumi Guitar and the rest of the artistes signed on to Zylofon Music will also have their turn soon,” he said.



He disclosed that Becca is currently in the United Kingdom embarking on promotional activities for her album.



Becca was a contestant on the second season of TV3’s annual singing competition, Mentor. Her debut studio album, Sugar, was released in 2007; it earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.



The album’s lead single, You Lied to Me, won Record of the Year at the event.



Becca released her second studio album, Time 4 Me, on May 16, 2013. It featured guest appearances from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm, Akwaboah, Ice prince, Davido and Wizkid.