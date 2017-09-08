Kontihene Bounces Back With New Single

Kontihene Related Stories Emmanuel Kojo Appiah Boateng, popularly known as Kontihene, who announced his presence on the hiplife music scene over a decade ago, has resurfaced with a brand new single titled ‘Sakoaba’ featuring BBnZ Live label artiste, Shaker.



‘Sakoaba’ is a hiplife track fused with Afro-pop beats, and it is targeted to hit all hiplife and Afro-pop music lovers.



Produced by Kuvie, the song is yet to receive air play on all the local radio stations across the country.



In the song, Kontihene delivered the rap verses whilst Shaker delivered a beautiful chorus.



The ‘Aketesia’ hitmaker is also working on more singles to be released by the close of the year.



As a recording and performing artiste, Kontihene can best be described as a multi-talented and versatile artiste with a vision.



The hiplife artiste joined the hiplife scene in the year 2000 with hit song ‘Akatasia’, which won him the topmost award at the Ghana Music Awards at that time.



He is credited as being the first artiste who helped introduced ‘jama’ into Ghanaian music circles through his debut hit, ‘Aketesia’.



It subsequently won him Ghana’s best song in 2002 at the Ghana Music Awards.



He is also believed to be the first hiplife artiste to be featured by the renowned highlife artiste Kojo Antwi on his ‘Me Die Ne Woa’ song and the music man himself helped him record his second album ‘Nsoroma’.



Some of his popular songs include ‘Effeh’, ‘M’adamfo Pa Beko’, ‘Adaadaa’, ‘Adwoa’, ‘Migizigi, among many others.