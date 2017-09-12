Reggie N Bollie Features 2Baba On New Single

Related Stories UK- based Ghanaian music duo, Reggie N Bollie will be releasing their new single on Friday, September 15, 2017.



The song features Nigerian artiste 2Face Idibia otherwise known as 2Baba.



The group announced this on their Facebook page few days ago.



“We’re super excited to announce our First Afrobeats Collab with the Legendary 2baba Idibia aka #2Face. Coming Out On Friday 15th September 2017,” they wrote.



Reggie N Bollie, has make impressive performance on the international music scene with songs such as “New Girl”, “Link Up”, “This is The Life”, and Bumaye.



The group which was formerly called Menn on Poinnt, comprises Reggie Zippy (born Reginald Ainooson), and Bollie Babyface (born Ishmael Hamid).



